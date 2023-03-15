Stan Jones, head coach of the Laurel High softball team, wears many different hats in the Laurel community. In addition to softball, he coaches basketball at Laurel High and as the Jones County Youth Organization's Shady Grove 9-year-olds' team.
The Jones-coached Shady Grove boys’ basketball team recently won the youth championship with a victory over Myrick in the championship game. Shady Grove finished the season 10-0 and it was Jones’ first championship in his four seasons leading the team.
