A brother and sister who are students at Laurel Shotokan Center won state championships in the Mississippi Karate Association and were presented with their awards at a ceremony at Mississippi College last Saturday. Emily Harris, 26, received the award for Women Beginners in Weapons and Kata in her division and she was selected as the MKA’s Competitor of the Year in the Adult Under Black Belt Women. She is a teacher at the Mississippi Reading Connection, LLC in Ellisville. Joseph Harris, 17, got the age-division award for Young Adult Men Beginners in Weapons and Kata. He is enrolled in the Abeka Homeschool program. Both have been taking lessons for a year and a half. They are pictured with Robert McCraney, one of their instructors and competition trainer at Laurel Shotokan Center. (Photo submitted)
