Laurel High School basketball standout India Singleton signed a letter of intent with East Central Community College. Singleton is a Principal’s List scholar and member of the Beta Club, Interact and Student Council. She has received numerous awards for her basketball talent, including Most Valuable Offensive Player, Best Free Throw award and Sixth Man award. She plans to major in sports management. Seated, from left, are her grandfather Terry White, grandmother Vernicia McCray, mother Tawanda Knight, India Singleton, stepfather Jeremy Knight and grandmother Lawanda Singleton. Standing, from left, Principal Dr. Michael Eubanks, assistant coach Kristie McKinley, grandfather Thomas Singleton, cousin Lacie Singleton, grandmother Bobbie Singleton, head coach Sherri Cooley, athletics director Todd Breland and assistant coach Shasta Husband.. (By Lacey Slay/ Laurel School District)
