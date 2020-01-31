Laurel High School basketball player Beverly Tillman signed a letter of intent with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Tillman is a Superintendent’s List scholar and has received numerous awards for her basketball talent, including Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Offensive Player. Her plans are to become a basketball coach. Seated, from left, are her sister Marquayla Robertson, mother Michelle Houston, Beverly Tillman and aunt Rhonda Robertson. Standing, from left, Principal Dr. Michael Eubanks, assistant coach Kristie McKinley, head coach Sherri Cooley, athletics director Todd Breland, assistant coach Nicole Barnes and assistant coach Shasta Husband. (By Lacey Slay/ Laurel School District)
