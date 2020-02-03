The Laurel Tornadoes’ and Lady Tornadoes’ seniors got their chance to shine in two wins over West Jones on Senior Night Friday.
Perhaps the brightest among them was senior guard India Singleton, whose memorable performance lifted her team to its first win over the Lady Mustangs in three years, 52-39.
“To be honest, I was concerned about our girls and the possibility of not being focused on Senior Night,” said head coach Sherri Cooley. “But they came out and executed the game plan just like we worked on all week. I’m really proud of them.”
Singleton led both teams in scoring with 27 points, including six 3-pointers. She scored 11 points in the third quarter with three buckets from the perimeter, helping Laurel put the game well out of reach before the final period began. Singleton was the only Lady Tornado in double digits in the victory.
Cooley said it meant a lot for her senior players to have this opportunity against their rivals from West Jones, particularly to Singleton, who planned to have a big night well before the opening tipoff.
“I don’t think India has ever beaten West Jones,” Cooley said. ”She really wanted to get that win. She took it upon herself and told me she wanted to do it.”
"I'm just so happy for our girls," said Cooley. "They have the talent, they have the athletic ability, they just need to know that they can do it. That’s what I have been trying to instill in them all week. I knew they could do it."
Despite the win, Laurel’s fourth in its last six games, they still sit at third place in Region 5-5A heading into the postseason. The Lady Tornadoes (13-12) will have a rematch against the No. 2-seed Lady Mustangs (13-8) in the first round of the region tournament. Brookhaven (22-3) will play South Jones (12-12) in the other first-round game.
"Our district is one of the best in the state," said Cooley. "We have West Jones, and it's tough to beat them no matter what. I know they'll come back ready to beat us. Then you have South Jones, who is hard to beat, too. Then you have Brookhaven, and we know what they're like. So it will be a challenge."
The Lady Tornadoes will wrap up the regular season this week with non-region contests against Hattiesburg and Jim Hill, and the Lady Mustangs will host Oak Grove on their Senior Night before finishing the regular season on the road against Quitman.
In the boys’ game, Laurel squeaked past West Jones in overtime, 69-68.
