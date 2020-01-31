Tartars on a roll with depleted roster
Taylorsville High School has been known throughout the state for its competitive spirit and toughness in all areas of athletics.
A quick trip inside the school gymnasium — containing three large, jam-packed trophy cases — will silence any who doubt it. If the trophies are not enough, they might want to stay for the game, in which they will see a boys basketball team that has continued beating elite teams in the area despite having only six players on the roster.
Yes, only six.
They were the only ones who showed up for the Tartars’ road game at North Forrest last Saturday after eight of their teammates elected to leave the squad, reportedly because they were unhappy with their playing time. Unwilling to throw in the towel, head coach Brandon Jennings and his remaining players took the court for action.
Since that night, the Tartars have played three games. Two were played on the road, and one was played against the defending 2A state champions. Taylorsville won all three contests.
“I told them I appreciated them for having the guts to show up and compete,” Jennings said. “Just go out there and give the best effort you’ve got. Ever since then, they’ve played with relentless heart and effort.”
In the first game against North Forrest, the top team in Region 8-2A, the Tartars won 81-77, led by junior Ty Keyes with 23 points and fellow junior Jeffrey Pittman with 22.
Three nights later, they took on an even bigger challenge, hosting the defending 2A state champion Bay Springs Bulldogs. Again, they came away victorious, 90-83. Pittman scored 24, followed by Keyes with 22 and junior Tyrese Keyes with 20. The momentum rolled over into Thursday night’s road game against the Mize Bulldogs as well, with Taylorsville rolling to a 68-50 region win, once again led by Pittman with 26 points. Taylorsville is 15-5 overall and 6-2 in Region 5-2A.
“They’re just playing hard for four quarters,” said Jennings. “They’re moving the ball, buying in to the gameplans and being unselfish. I’m super proud of the way they’ve been playing.”
Fans have shown tremendous support for the Tartars throughout the stretch, packing the stands with what is believed to have been the largest crowd of the season for their home win over the defending champs on Tuesday.
“It just shows what kind of character these kids have, both on and off the court,” Jennings said. “They work their butts off at practice with just six players. To go in and beat a really good team like North Forrest, then to turn around and win against a team that just won a state title, just shows who they are as young men.”
“It’s wild,” said assistant coach Griffin Cheatam. “They’ve played harder, with more energy, and more team unity the last three games than they have all year. It’s honestly just remarkable the amount of character and selflessness for those six to stick it out and play when they could’ve easily walked out as well. If we don’t win another game, their performances the last three have made this year quite memorable.”
Jennings said those qualities were not just randomly found, rather most of it was instilled in them at a young age.
“It doesn’t matter how many we’ve got,” said Jennings. “As long as we have five to put on the court, they believe they can play with anybody. They don’t go into any game thinking they can’t win. That says a whole lot about them.”
The Tartars will play two more region contests next week — one at home on Tuesday against Enterprise and one on the road Friday night against Puckett. The week after, Taylorsville will host the Region 5-2A tournament. Two players will be rejoining the team for the postseason after serving suspensions.
