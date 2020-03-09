The Great Chickasawhay River Race, affiliated with the American Canoe Association, is a 22.3-mile competition involving kayaks, canoes and paddle boards on a scenic stretch of the Chickasawhay River from Shubuta to Waynesboro.
Since 2015, "The Great Chick Race" has hosted hundreds of paddlesports enthusiasts from all over the Pine Belt and the Southeast. With more than 25 racing categories, there are levels of competition that range from the beginner level all the way up to advanced racing levels.
Trophies are awarded to the top finishers in each of these categories, and cash prizes of up to $1,000 have been awarded to the fastest overall racers. Smaller cash totals ranging from $75 to $200 have been awarded to the top finishers in some of the more popular individual racing categories.
This year, the race will be on Saturday, June 6, with more than 120 competitors expected to take part. Plans are in the works to organize a full weekend of festivities, beginning June 5 and ending the night of the race.
Those interested in participating in this year’s event can visit www.greatchickrace.com or following the Great Chick River Race 2020 event page on Facebook. Those who are interested in registering for the race can do so on the aforementioned website. Any other questions about the competition can be submitted by sending an email to
The idea for this race was formed in 2015. Drew Walker, a Waynesboro native and chairman of the Friends of the Chickasawhay organization, described it as “a group of friends that jokingly pondered the question, ‘Well, what do we do now?’ after the Super Bowl in February.”
That conversation resulted in the construction of a plan to try to hold a race on the Chickasawhay River. An event page was created on Facebook to gauge local interest, and after just a few hours, there were dozens of positive responses. People as far away as Texas and Florida reaches out for more information on how they could become involved.
