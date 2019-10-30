Braves at home Friday vs. Patriots
•
The South Jones Braves (3-7, 2-3) will host Forest Hill (3-7, 2-3) in their final home game of the season with playoff hopes still alive. The Braves can make the playoffs with wins in their last two games — on Friday and then on Nov. 8 at Natchez.
The Braves enter the matchup with positive momentum on their side, having won two of their last three games against region foes. Last week, they earned their largest victory of the season at home against Wingfield. Senior quarterback Chad Locklear threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and junior running back Tegarrius Roberts rushed for two scores as South Jones dominated its way to a 38-14 win.
Similar performances will be needed from the two offensive leaders on Friday if the team hopes to outduel Forest Hill’s dual-threat senior quarterback Christopher Hughes.
Despite the Patriots’ record, their signal-caller has been productive during his final high school football season, causing problems for even the best defenses in Region 3-5A. Hughes has passed for 1,372 yards and 14 touchdowns to five different receivers, and he has also scrambled for 296 yards — 4.5 yards per carry — and one touchdown. Three weeks ago against the undefeated West Jones Mustangs, Hughes scored three touchdowns against a defense that has allowed no more than two scores to any of its other eight opponents. His ability to create offense in various ways will undoubtedly play a major factor in the outcome of Friday’s game.
South Jones and Forest Hill have met on the gridiron twice since the Patriots were added to Region 3-5A in 2017. The Braves were victorious in both meetings, winning by scores of 52-36 and 40-8. Another win over Forest Hill this week would mark South Jones’ third in the last four weeks, a drastic turnaround for a team that endured early-season hardships without losing its will to compete.
