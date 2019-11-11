The South Jones Braves (4-8, 3-4) ended their football season with a thrilling 43-40 road win over the Natchez Bulldogs (4-7, 2-5) to finish fifth in Region 3-5A standings behind Ole Brook, which claimed the final playoff spot.
Down by five points in the final minutes Friday night, junior running back Tegarrius Roberts scored on a goal-line push for the game-winning touchdown.
Despite an injury-plagued season, South Jones finished strong, winning three of its final five games against region opponents Jim Hill, Wingfield and Natchez. The Braves have won three or more region matchups six times in the last 10 seasons.
The team will attempt to carry momentum from its late-season run into next fall, led by several young playmakers who stepped up and played big roles down the final stretch. Only 12 players on the 58-man roster will graduate in the spring, opening the door for a now experienced group of underclassmen to step up and carry the team forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.