South Jones’ Jackson Delk signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Jones College for coach Randy Bolden. About 75 people were on hand for the signing ceremony at SJ, including family, friends, school officials and coaches from Laurel and his AAU programs. Delk said he has always loved Jones and dreamed of playing there since fourth grade, when he was working out with his dad. He likes that he can stay close to home so supporters can see him play, plus, “Jones has a winning tradition and to be part of that will be really special,” Delk added. “I’m thankful to Coach Bolden for giving me this amazing opportunity.” The 6-foot guard averaged 9.2 points per game for coach Brian Butler’s Braves. He made a team-high 35 percent of his 3-pointers (48-of-139) and made a team-best 72 percent of his free throws. Seated beside him are parents Jan and Jay Delk. Behind him are, from left, family members James Landrum, Barbara Delk, Joey Delk, Kirsten Raimey and Jack Delk.
(Photo submitted)
