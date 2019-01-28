The state soccer playoffs were scheduled to start Monday for one local team and tonight (Tuesday) for three others. But a forecast that called for snow and/or a mix of wintry precipitation continuing into this morning means that there’s more than a slight chance of schedule changes — especially for Northeast Jones’ boys, who were scheduled to play at Ripley in extreme North Mississippi. Check the Laurel Leader-Call Sports Facebook page for updates.
Girls
S. Jones vs. Pearl River Central
South Jones (13-5-3) is scheduled to host Pearl River Central (4-9-2) tonight (Tuesday) at 6 in the first round of the girls’ Class 5A state playoffs. The winner will take on the winner of the Long Beach-Forest Hill matchup on Saturday.
The Lady Braves tied 3-all with Clarkdale (17-6-2) in the final tuneup before the playoffs.
West Jones vs. Hattiesburg
West Jones (12-7) was to be at Hattiesburg (7-3-1) in the first round of the girls’ Class 5A state playoffs tonight (Tuesday) at 6. The winner will play Saturday against the winner of the Brookhaven-West Harrison matchup.
West Jones won 5-0 at Laurel in its last warmup before the postseason. Freshman Jenny Batista booted in a pair of goals, eighth-graders Ella Jefcoat and Bailey Tucker had one each and sophomore Bailey James scored one in the shutout.
Boys
West Jones vs. Hattiesburg
The Mustangs (12-6-1) were scheduled to host Hattiesburg (6-7-2) on Monday night in the first round of the boys’ 5A playoffs. The winner will play Saturday against the Long Beach-Natchez winner.
They beat Laurel 6-0 on Tuesday night. Sophomore Cesar Pena had two goals and two assists, sophomore Jasiel Bernal had two goals and one assist, freshman Bladimir Hernandez booted in a goal as did senior Jacob Fulcher. Luis Galvez and Enrique Batista both had assists and freshman goalkeeper Andrew Cox had five saves and the shutout.
Laurel vs. Pearl River Central
The Laurel Tornadoes (5-8-2) were to be at PRC (5-12) in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs tonight. The winner will play Saturday against the Forest Hill-West Harrison winner.
Northeast Jones vs. Ripley
NEJ (11-9-1) were at Ripley (9-6) Monday night in a battle of Tigers in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. The winner will play Saturday against the winner of the Caledonia-New Albany matchup.
NEJ battled its way into second place in the region with back-to-back one-goal wins over Northeast Lauderdale. The Tigers lost at Sumrall (14-7) on Friday, 7-3. The boys and girls beat Quitman 8-0 in the region finales. The Lady Tigers dropped a 4-1 decision at Sumrall to finish the season at 5-13-3.
LCS 10, Porter’s Chapel 2
Juniors Will Estes and Patrick Brown both recorded three goals each for hat tricks and Brown notched a pair of assists in a big win at the Vicksburg school. Eighth-grader John Brooks Milham, sophomore Rustin Freeman and senior Trevor Chancellor all scored goals and sophomore Danny Liu contributed two assists in the last win for the Lions (4-3, 2-2).
LCS’ trip to another city on the Mississippi River wasn’t so successful. The Lions lost 3-0 at Cathedral in Natchez on Thursday. They were scheduled to play at Brookhaven Academy on Monday then host district leader Adams County Christian at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
