There is an old saying that whether it be football, basketball, soccer or Go Fish, when West Jones and South Jones tangle in a competitive event, the action will be heated.
That will be the case Friday night as the two best teams in Region 5-5A will meet at Mustang Stadium in a game that will give the winner a leg up in the early race for the region championship. First kick is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with the boys’ game to follow at 7:30.
South Jones improved to 8-1-2 on Tuesday with a 6-4 victory over Laurel. The Lady Braves lost their season opener to West Lauderdale, one of the best teams in Class 4A. South Jones has not lost since then.
It is a pair of freshman that have propelled the offense so far this season. Sumer Boyette leads the team with eight goals, while Brianna has scored seven goals. Each player has two assists.
Junior Delaney Cooley and senior Mellee Diers each have four goals, while Diers leads the team with five assists.
While the Lady Braves’ offense has been stout, the play of the defense and goalie Baylee Boyette has been superb. She has pitched eight shutouts, allowed one goal each to Lewisburg and George County and two goals against Northeast Jones.
West Jones (8-5, 1-0) is coming off a 13-0 victory over Wayne County in a game the Lady Mustangs led 8-0 at halftime.
Bri Carr scored five goals and five assists in the victory over the War Eagles. Goalie Maddie McLean is allowing just over one goal per game.
After winning four of their first five games, the Lady Mustangs went through a four-game losing streak. They have won four straight — all shutouts — including back-to-back 13-0 victories over Magee and Wayne County.
In the boys’ contest, the Mustangs (6-6-1), coming off a 5-2 victory over Wayne County, will take on South Jones (4-7), which is coming off a 2-1 victory over Laurel.
According to statistics from Maxpreps, Tyler Ducksworth has scored five goals and has two assists to lead he Braves. Jacob Aguire has five assists and junior Fausto Reyes scored three goals.
The Mustangs will counter with a team that is unbeaten in its last six games, including back-to-back five-goal games.
Senior Jacob Fulcher leads the team with four goals, while Enrique Batista, Luis Ramirez and Kelton Keene each have three goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.