After injury-filled 2022, West Jones eyes return to region dominance
The 2022 season was an injury-plagued one for the West Jones softball team, but the Lady Mustangs have rebounded and are looking to once again win Region 5-5A after a 13-15-1 season.
Multiple injuries to key players, such as shortstop Kallie Jordan and last season's starting pitcher Katey Temple, crippled the Lady Mustangs, but they feel great about the depth on the team. Because of the injuries, many players were forced to play positions unfamiliar to them, something they are expecting to pay dividends this season.
“It’s really nice coming into this season injury-free,” Jordan said. “It seems like the first time in a really long time that I'm coming into a season fully healthy. I got arm surgery in the off-season and I feel like I am much stronger now than I was at any point last season. I’m just excited to see how much my play improves this season.”
The Lady Mustangs played well last season, but were eliminated from the Class 5A playoffs by Vancleave.
“I hate to say that we ended up losing to a team that we were better than, but I truly believe that’s the case,” West Jones head coach Corey Tolbert said. “The good news from the injuries last season is that it forced us to move a lot of people around and that has increased our depth to 2-3 deep at each position.
“We were forced to think outside the box with some of the players coming into this season, like we have Jordan Dobbs back on the mound this year after not pitching for us since the eighth grade. We just want to make sure that we have plenty of rotation players, and as of right now, should have around six players that can pitch for us any given night.”
The Lady Mustangs’ top four hitters are all experienced players, with the speed to make them a very deadly threat on the base paths as well.
“I’m going to be batting in the No. 2 hole this season,” senior Katie Mauldin said. “My best attribute is going to be my speed on the bases, and I know I can help the team out as long as I’m able to get on base.
“Last season, that’s what hurt us the most was not getting on consistently, because we were constantly changing up players. As long as we can stay healthy this season, I feel like we have a real shot.”
This season, the weather has been a large contributing factor in every teams’ practice, but that also helps with the amount of work that each team has gotten in the bullpen and batting cage this season.
“The rain has kept us from getting out on the field nearly as much as we would like,” Tolbert said. “But we have also taken advantage of that and gotten as many reps in the cage as possible, and think both our hitting and pitching should be greatly improved this season.
“We know we are going to hit a midseason lull like everyone does, so all of that extra practice now will get us ready for later when that happens. The season is a gauntlet, with four to six games a week, four-to-six games a week, so we just need to get as ready as we can.”
The Lady Mustangs open their season Saturday in the West Jones Classic at 10 a.m. against Stringer, with a second game later against the Sumrall Bobcats at 11:30 a.m.
