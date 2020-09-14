South Jones bested Northeast Jones 14-0 in a home jamboree on Friday night, just three weeks after three Tiger coaches tested positive for COVID-19.
The scrimmage session was push-and-pull for the first half, with South Jones pulling out two touchdowns in the second half. Senior wide receiver BJ Hawthorne was instrumental in the non-conference victory, on the receiving end of several long drives toward the end zone. The Tigers made a strong push at the outset with several completed passes to senior wide receiver Xavier Barnett but were ultimately beaten back.
