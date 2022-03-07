A pitchers’ duel between West Jones’ JT Elias and South Jones’ Blaine Causey in Soso was interrupted by six fourth-inning runs from the Braves, as they earned their first win over the Mustangs since 2019.
A West Jones error allowed the first score from Lane Steinwinder. Blaine Herrington reached home after a sacrifice fly. And a Dylan Causey grand slam put the Braves up 6-0 in the top of the fourth, and they never looked back. His older brother Blaine was the winning pitcher, going 6-2⁄3 innings with six strikeouts and only three hits allowed
“Dylan (Causey) came through for us,” South Jones head coach Jordan Rogers said. “He’s just a freshman, but sometimes we forget that because he’s been playing for us for two years and plays like a senior.
“Blaine (Causey) filled up the strike zone. West got guys on, but he did a good job of making pitches when he needed to and stayed within himself.”
West Jones’ lone run came in the seventh inning when Cadmen Clark singled and drove in Caleb Flynn. Francisco Elvira struck out looking to end the game with a 6-1 final. The Braves (6-1) and Mustangs (4- 4) are scheduled to meet again Tuesday in Ellisville at 7 p.m. The Mustangs are on a three-game skid, but have faced some of the state’s top teams.
“We schedule like this on purpose,” West Jones head coach Trey Sutton said. “South Jones is a good team right across the county for us, and we need games like this to prepare us for the ones that matter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.