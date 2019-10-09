The South Jones Braves (1-6, 0-2) have had a rough start to region play with back-to-back losses to cross-county foes Laurel and West Jones. Coach Roger Satcher and the Braves will attempt to end that slump on Friday in Jackson when they take on the Jim Hill Tigers (1-5, 0-2).
One positive from Saturday’s game against the Mustangs, despite the loss, was the return of starting quarterback Chad Locklear. The senior signal-caller has completed 63 percent of his pass attempts for 374 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception. Despite missing three games, Locklear is still one of the team’s leading rushers as well with 171 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. That level of performance would provide a much-needed spark to an offense that averaged just over 10 points per game in his absence.
Major improvement on defense will be in order for the Braves to make a turnaround, having surrendered an average of 46 points per game during the team’s five-game losing streak.
The Tigers have struggled just as much through the first half of the season, having lost four straight games entering Friday’s contest. The team is highly dependent on senior quarterback Travonte Stapleton who leads the offense in both passing and rushing yards. Stapleton has produced over 1,000 total yards—602 passing and 481 rushing — with 12 touchdowns in the first six games of his final high school season.
