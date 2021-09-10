South Jones head coach Todd Breland wants his offense to get better each week. He achieved his goal from Week 1 to Week 2, as the Braves (2-0) more than doubled their output in a 49-14 blowout of Forrest County AHS.
“It’s exactly what we were looking for,” Breland said. “Our offense played really well, and I’m glad how they came together and improved this past week. We had a great week of practice and it showed tonight.
“Defensively, we had a few errors that we need to clean up, but they did a great job too. Like I said last week, we are a work in progress. But we made some of that progress tonight.”
See the Tuesday edition of the Leader-Call for a full recap.
