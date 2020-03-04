The South Jones track-and-field team opened its season Monday afternoon as participants in the annual Petal Invitational.
The group got off to a hot start, placing in 15 different events.
Brooklyn Brown racked up the most individual placements at the invitational. The junior placed first in the girls' 3,200-meter run, first in the girls' 1,000-meter relay and second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Not far behind was fellow junior Rob Bufkin, who placed first in the boys' 800-meter run and third in the long jump.
A pair of Braves — Reid Gavin and Erika McCoy — fared well in the strength category. Gavin won first place in the discus throw, and McCoy placed third in the shot put.
Three more first-place ribbons were added to the Braves' pull for the day by Charlie Starr (boys' 3,200-meter run), Quinn Whigham (boys' 100-meter run) and Ryan Beach (boys' 400-meter run).
South Jones' Isabella Hammond finished second in the girls' 3,200-meter run and Jayden Rhodes earned a third-place finish in the 100-meter run.
In the team races, South Jones earned four Top 3 finishes. The boys placed first in the 4x100 sprint and second in the 4x300.
The girls brought home first place in the 6x15 hurdles and second place in the 4x100 sprint.
The Braves will now have a couple of weeks to prepare for their next scheduled competition, which will also be at Petal on March 23. The following week, they will travel to Laurel for their first taste of region competition.
A full schedule of upcoming track-and-field events for the Braves, as well as many other local teams, can be found online at ms.milesplit.com.
