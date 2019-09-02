Chad Locklear ran for a touchdown and threw for another one and Tegarrius Roberts scored twice in the fourth quarter as South Jones beat Northeast Lauderdale 28-21 in Ellisville on Friday night.
“My quarterback grew up tonight,” SJ coach Roger Satcher said of Locklear, a senior who went from receiver to signal-caller this year. “I knew they couldn’t stop our offense, but I was a little worried about our defense. They got the job done, though. It was a total team effort. We’re going to always play with more effort than anyone else.”
Roberts, a junior, sprinted to the end zone from 15 yards with a 3:08 remaining for the go-ahead score to set off a celebration in Brave Nation. The winning TD came a play after Locklear connected with Roberts on an 18-yard prayer on fourth down as the Trojans’ defense was bearing down on him. Roberts (17 carries, 91 yards) also scored from 5 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter to tie it at 21.
Locklear was 8-of-10 passing for 159 yards and he had 17 carries for 98 of the team’s 234 rushing yards. His top target was Travis Conner, who made five catches for 144 yards, including a 64-yarder that set up the Braves’ first score.
The Trojans struck first, pouncing on a bad snap on a punt attempt after the Braves’ first series.
But Locklear scored from 11 yards out midway through the second quarter and kicker Mark Diers added the first of his four PATs to put the Braves ahead 7-6 going into the half.
The Trojans struck on their first drive of the second half to go up 14-7, but Locklear answered on South’s next drive with a 15-yard TD to Travis Conner that was set up by B.J. Hawthorne’s punt return to the NEL 38-yard line. Hawthorne had five carries for 45 yards.
The visitors went up again late in the third quarter with another TD run, but it was all Braves in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans put a little scare in them on their final series when quarterback Chris Hardy sprinted to midfield from their own 14. But the South stop squad didn’t let them gain another yard after that.
“The defense made strides tonight,” Satcher said. “We’ve got to learn to tackle better and to hustle on every play.”
Sophomore defensive back Jaquan McGilberry suffered what was believed to be a broken wrist and was taken from the field by ambulance.
Michael McClinton scored all of Northeast Lauderdale’s TDs, including runs of 20 and 17 yards. He and the Trojans lost their opener to perennial power Meridian 22-18 after leading much of the way.
The Braves (1-1) host West Lauderdale (1-1) next Friday night.
