From staff reports
Freshman Brianna Gray booted in four goals to lead South Jones to a 6-1 win at Laurel on Tuesday night. Junior Delaney Cooley and Senior Brooke Kelly netted one goal each in the blowout. SJ improved to 11-5-2 overall and 3-1 in region. The Lady Tornadoes dropped to 1-13-1 and 0-3. Ashlynn Jones had the lone goal for Laurel.
(B) Laurel 3
South Jones 1
The Tornadoes (4-7-2, 1-2) got the best of the Braves (6-12, 2-2) behind a pair of goals from Bryson Page and one from Brian Cordoba. South will host West in a key region matchup on Friday and Laurel will host Wayne County. The girls’ games start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys start at 7:30 p.m.
(G) West Jones 19
Wayne County 0
Bri Carr had a hat trick of goals and assists in a blowout for the Lady Mustangs (11-6, 4-0). In addition to Carr’s three goals and three assists, 13 more West Jones players scored goals. Kaylee Chennault had two goals and three assists, freshman Jenny Batista had a pair of goals, sophomore Bailey James had a goal and two assists, Anna Bookout, Emily Rose Sturdivant, Lyndsey Bryant and Kara Christian each had a goal and an assist, while Brinley Bullock, Alyssa Ezell, Breonna Williams, Natalie Allgood and Maylee McLeod all had goals and Wendy Mendoza added an assist. Wayne County dropped you 0-12.
(B) West Jones 9
Wayne County 0
The Mustangs (10-6-1, 4-0) blew out the War Eagles (5-8-1, 0-3) on Tuesday night. They will be at South Jones on Friday night for a matchup of region rivals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.