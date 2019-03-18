John Mitchell drove in two runs and pitched a complete-game win to lead South Jones to a 5-3 win over East Central on Saturday.
Nate Conliff went 2-for-3 with a double, Logan Odom had an RBI double and Jamari Dease also drove in a run in the victory.
Mitchell struck out six, walked one and scattered eight hits. South Jones improved to 9-3 and East Central dropped to 7-6.
The Braves host Laurel and West Jones (11-2) hosts Wayne County at 7 p.m. today (Tuesday) in region contests. Northeast Jones (5-6) will be at Mendenhall at 7 p.m. today for a region contest.
No. 4 Bobcats
sweep Rangers
The fourth-ranked Jones College Bobcats baseball team opened MACJC play in a great way Saturday afternoon at Desoto Central High School.
The Bobcats rallied for five runs with two outs and two strikes in the top of the ninth inning to defeat No. 16 Northwest in Game 1, 9-5. In Game 2, the Bobcats never trailed as they posted a 6-2 decision.
The Bobcats (17-1, 2-0 in the MACJC) host Holmes in a 3 p.m. doubleheader today (Tuesday).
Northwest (11-5, 0-2) hosts Northeast on Tuesday.
Top-ranked JC
Sweeps Baton Rouge
The No. 1 rated Jones College Lady Bobcats softball team returned to action in impressive fashion Sunday afternoon at Community Bank Park/Gwen Magee Field.
In Game 2, Kayla Collins (East Central) homered twice and drove in five runs as Jones defeated Baton Rouge Community College, 10-2, in five innings. In the opener, McKennah Sikes (Van Buren, Ark.) belted a three-run home run and Hallie Donald (Mooreville) won again as Jones posted a 10-2, five-inning decision.
Jones (16-3) resumes MACJC play with a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Wednesday at East Central.
