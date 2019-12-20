Frank Gore Jr., a running back recruit from Miami Killian Senior High School, signed his national letter of intent with Southern Miss on Thursday, flipping his verbal commitment from Florida Atlantic.
Gore, a three-star prospect, is the son of long-time NFL running back Frank Gore. The younger Gore is a 5-foot-8, 170-pound recruit with offers from Southern Miss, FAU and Chattanooga, among a few others.
Initially, Gore Jr. planned to attend Florida Atlantic, but he re-opened his recruitment when Lane Kiffin left the program to become head coach at the University of Mississippi.
Although quite a few former NFL players have had their sons go through the recruiting process recently — including Emmitt Smith's son E.J. — who signed with Stanford on Wednesday, it is rare to see a current NFL player with a son going through recruiting.
The elder Gore is in his 15th season in the NFL and recently became the third all-time leading rusher in league history with 15,321 rushing yards. Gore currently plays for the Buffalo Bills, where he has rushed for 573 yards in 14 games.
“He’s got great vision,” said Gore Jr.’s father last year when asked about his son during an interview. “He can catch the ball, he can run routes. I just want him to continue to work hard. Just whatever he does this year, I don’t want it to get to his head.
“I'm not going to push him to do nothing. Whatever he wants to do, he’s going to do it. It’s not just because I play ball, he’s got to play ball. Me seeing him since he was a little kid, he was outside playing with his bigger cousins. I knew he was going to play football.”
When asked about the newest member of his running back stable, fifth-year head coach Jay Hopson said, "Just turn on the film and watch it. It tells the tale. I told Frank Sr. we're ecstatic to have his son in the program."
The younger Gore rushed for 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season of high school.
The Golden Eagles will cap off their season against Tulane on Saturday, Jan. 4 in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at TCU in Fort Worth.
