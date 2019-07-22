HATTIESBURG — In continuing its efforts to create better fan experiences, the Southern Miss Department of Athletics unveiled Friday its new Family Fun Zone for home games at M.M. Roberts Stadium during the 2019 football season.
Located in the South End Zone, which includes sections 110-115, the Family Fun Zone will feature:
• Face-painting
• Balloon artists
• Various kid-friendly games throughout the season
In addition, the Family Fun Zone will have several tables scattered throughout where families can socialize as they watch their kids play. Kid-friendly concessions will be offered including cotton candy, Pop Brothers popsicles and special pricing and deals on concessions throughout the season.
The Family Fun Zone will also provide a great view of the postgame fireworks show for the home opener on Aug. 31 against Alcorn State at The Rock.
To purchase Family Fun Zone tickets in that area or more information, call the Southern Miss Athletic Ticket Office at 601-266-5418.
The Department of Athletics also reminds football season tickets holders that they may purchase a refillable mug for $30 and get free refills at Golden Eagle football home games all season long. Fans can also take them to various Keith’s Superstore locations and receive refills for 49 cents.
