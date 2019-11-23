Another unbelievable chapter was added to the storied rivalry between Wayne County and West Jones on Friday night, as the Mustangs stormed back in the second half to erase a 17-point deficit and win the game 33-30 in overtime, punching their tickets to the 5A South State championship.
West Jones' head coach Scott Pierson took a moment to commend both teams after the game, acknowledging this was one of the better games the rivalry has ever seen.
"Everyone here got their money's worth," said Pierson. "Both teams played as hard as they could play, and it came down to a couple guys making big plays. In rivalry games, some kids always step up and make plays, and tonight we had several who were able to do that."
The Mustangs claimed an early lead after a muffed punt by the War Eagles wound up in the hands of junior Mustang Deonta Crosby. Shortly after that, junior running back Kentrell Pruitt punched the goal across the goal line for the first touchdown of the night.
Shaking off the mishap, the War Eagles' offense proceeded to put together three straight scoring drives, each ending with touchdown passes from Zek Wesley to Brevin Gandy. Gandy, a 6-foot-1 senior wideout, caught six passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns in just the first half of the contest.
After making a goal line stand to hold the War Eagles to a field goal, junior quarterback Alan Follis led the Mustangs downfield and scored on another short touchdown run by Pruitt in the final minute of the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 24-13 entering halftime.
Despite being in an unfamiliar situation, trailing at halftime for the first time all season, Pierson said neither his team nor his coaching staff ever lost their composure in the locker room.
"There was no fire and brimstone or screaming and yelling," recalled Pierson. "They just came in and said, 'Coach, what do we got? Where are we, what can we change and what can we do?' You don't have to fire a kid up to play in a game like this. He wants to play, and he wants to be given the information he needs to be able to do his job."
The Mustangs bounced back strong, starting in the third quarter with two unanswered touchdowns, both passes from Follis to junior Tajrick Randolph.
Down by three with under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Wesley and the War Eagles' offense systematically marched downfield to set up Nathan Busby for a 25-yard field goal to tie the game and send it into overtime. Busby hit once again from 30 yards on the first drive of overtime, and the Mustangs took the field with a chance to tie or win the ballgame.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Pruitt took a handoff to the left, cut downfield and fought his way into the end zone for the winning touchdown. Pierson said after just three or four steps, he knew Pruitt was going to find pay dirt.
"It was just about making sure he went North," Pierson said with a chuckle. "He has a tendency to bounce around. Just get North. And he did."
Pierson says the win showed the heart of his team, something he knew was inside of them all along. In fact, he says that even when they were down three scores, he never doubted their ability to win the ballgame.
"I honestly never did," Pierson insisted. "I know that may sound arrogant, but these kids are just so confident in themselves and in their teammates. It's just really fun to coach a team that never quits."
Now the Mustangs will begin preparing for next week's South State championship game, in which they will play hosts to the undefeated Picayune Maroon Tide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.