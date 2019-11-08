West Jones will enter postseason with unblemished record
The West Jones Mustangs (11-0, 7-0) capped off their regular season schedule with a 42-0 victory over Wingfield (1-11, 1-6) on Senior Night at The Shoe. The win marked West Jones’ first undefeated regular season since 2010.
The Mustangs’ offense established control of the game’s pace right out of the gate with two long touchdown drives in the first quarter, ending with 1-yard touchdown runs by Kentrell Pruitt and Alan Follis. Following an interception by Cedric Bender near the end of the period, running back Joshua McDonald scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to give the home team a 21-0 lead heading into halftime.
Senior linebacker Londarius McRunnels scored a defensive touchdown in the third quarter, recovering a Falcons’ fumble inside the end zone for the score. On the last drive of the night for West Jones’ offensive starters, Pruitt reached pay dirt for a second time on a 4-yard carry up the middle.
Several young Mustangs received opportunities to see live action in the fourth quarter with the game already well in hand. Freshman quarterback Marlon Lindsey scored the final touchdown of the night on a 1-yard goal-line push with four minutes remaining to give West Jones the 42-0 lead.
Follis completed 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards. His most targeted receiver, Tajrick Randolph, led the team with seven catches for 96 yards, followed by fellow junior Devin Neal, who caught seven passes for 74 yards. Pruitt finished the game with 62 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries out of the backfield.
West Jones’ defense forced four turnovers — two interceptions by Bender and Ken Russell and fumble recoveries by McRunnels and Antwoine Gavin. Though the unit has allowed only 11 points per game to opposing offenses in the regular season, Thursday night marked the first shutout of the year for the Mustangs’ defense.
West Jones will now turn its attention to postseason play, which they will begin with a home game next Friday night against the winner of this week’s Region 4-5A matchup between Hattiesburg and East Central.
