Jacob Fulcher scored a pair of goals and had an assist as West Jones blew out Clarkdale, 6-1. Cesar Pena had a goal and an assist, juniors Kelton Keene and Luis Ramirez scored goals and freshman Blayne Turner also found the back of the net. Enrique Batista, Braxton Rustin and Reynaldo Navarro were all credited with assists. The Bulldogs dropped to 7-9-4.
The Mustangs (9-6-1, 3-0 region) resume region play tonight (Tuesday) when they host Wayne County.
(G) Clarkdale 3
West Jones 1
The Lady Mustangs (10-6, 3-0) fell behind 2-0 in the first half and could only manage one second-half goal in the non-region contest on Friday night. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 15-4-1.
(G) South Jones 4
Terry 0
The Lady Braves (10-5-2) won a pair of non-region matchups in shutouts — 4-0 over Terry (5-8) and 4-0 over Sacred Heart (8-5). They resume region play tonight (Tuesday) vs. Laurel (1-12-1, 0-2).
(B) South Jones 3
Terry 2
The Braves (6-11, 2-1) beat Terry (4-11-1) on Thursday but then fell to Sacred Heart, 1-0, in Hattiesburg on Saturday. Both were non-region matchups. They resume region play at Laurel (2-7-2, 0-2) tonight (Tuesday), then host West Jones on Friday. Girls’ games begin at 5:30 and the boys follow at 7:30.
(B) Northeast Jones 2
West Lauderdale 0
Northeast Jones (14-5-2, 4-1) came out of Christmas break with its second straight region win. The Tigers beat West Lauderdale (8-7-1) on Friday night after a 7-1 throttling of Quitman (2-15-1) the week before.
The Tigers host Northeast Lauderdale (6-8-2) tonight (Tuesday), then travel to face the Trojans on Friday night.
(G) West Lauderdale 8
Northeast Jones 2
The undefeated defending state champion Lady Knights (16-0-3) won big in The Jungle on Friday night. The Lady Tigers (3-10-3) were coming off their first region win — a big 10-0 victory at Quitman (8-8-2).
The Lady Tigers continue region play this week with a pair of matchups against Northeast Lauderdale — at home tonight (Tuesday) and on the road Friday.
Editor's note: All scores and statistics are compiled from MaxPreps.
