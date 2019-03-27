Baseball rivals scheduled to meet again Friday night in Soso
Cole Tolbert gave West Jones all of the runs it would need in the first inning thanks to Dustin Dickerson’s dealing from the mound.
The Mustangs won 8-1 at South Jones on Tuesday to solidify their spot atop the Region 5-5A standings. The rivals meet again Friday at 7 p.m. in Soso.
“I felt good with all my pitches tonight,” Dickerson said. “I really think Coach (Trey) Sutton called a great game and my defense played outstanding tonight. I can think of multiple plays that they helped me out on to get out of an inning.
“How about the sophomore Cole Tolbert with a bomb? That was nice to get an early lead like that.”
Tolbert’s shot over the wall in left-center in the first inning gave the Mustangs a 2-0 lead and, in the second inning, Tolbert drove in Dickerson to make it 3-0.
Dickerson helped his own cause with an RBI triple that scored Walker Thompson, who did a good job of setting the table all night. Tolbert also made some nice plays at short.
Dickerson, a Southern Miss signee, pitched the complete game and gave up only one run — a home run to South Jones slugger John Mitchell. The Braves managed only five hits.
Tyler Ducksworth took the loss, striking out five, walking three and allowing three hits in five innings. Destin Shoemake struck out three, walked three and allowed two hits in three innings of relief.
The blowout was uncharacteristic of the series in recent years, but the outcome wasn’t. West swept South last year, all in close contests — 4-3, 4-1 and 5-3. In 2017, West won two by scores of 2-1 and 1-0 and lost one 2-1.
It was the first region loss for the Braves, who are 13-4 overall. The Mustangs improved to 14-3 overall, 4-0 in region play.
The Mustangs will be at Madison Central at noon Saturday.
The Braves will be at Pearl River Central at 1 p.m. Saturday.
NE Jones 14, Newton County 0
Brady Blackwell threw a one-hit shutout to lead Northeast Jones to a 14-0 win over Newton County in a Region 5-4A contest on Tuesday night. Blackwell struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in the five-inning, mercy rule-shortened game at The Jungle.
Dayvis McLeod went 3-for-4 with three RBIS and Dylan Greer went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Tigers’ offensive onslaught. Joey Withers went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Blackwell helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mason Smith and Carson Ellis drove in a run apiece and Patrick Little doubled.
The Tigers (10-6, 5-0) will be at Newton County (5-10, 1-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. They will be at Wayne County on Saturday to face the War Eagles at 1 p.m. and Richton at 3:30 p.m.
