Victory sets up Battle for the Belt championship game between WJ-Laurel
•
West Jones coach Scott Pierson described his team like Longfellow described the little girl with the curl.
“When we’re good, we’re real good,” he told his players. “When we’re bad, we’re real bad. There’s no in between with us.”
There wasn’t anything poetic about the Mustangs’ 37-18 win over a feisty Forest Hill team on Friday night, but it was another region win on a rainy night in Soso.
Alan Follis (17 of 25 for 157 yards, 12 carries for 56 yards) threw a pair of touchdowns passes to Tajrick Randolph (10 catches, 100 yards) and ran for another score as West Jones (7-0, 3-0 Region 3-5A) remained undefeated going into the Showdown at The Shoe with cross-town and region foe Laurel (6-1, 3-0) in the Leader-Call Battle for the Belt championship game.
“Who have we got Friday night?” Pierson joked after handing the Patriots (3-5, 2-1) their first region loss of the season. His players yelled out, “Laurel!”
But first, the Mustangs had to take care of business with their visitors from Jackson. They got 1-yard scoring runs from Kentrell Pruitt (12 carries, 45 yards) and Joshua McDonald ( 9 carries, 35 yards) in the first quarter but twice missed scoring opportunities after driving deep into Forest Hill territory early in the first half.
After a missed 44-yard field goal attempt, WJ fumbled it away at its own 10 to set up the Patriots’ first TD, a 9-yard pass from Christopher Hughes to Jadarius Wilson that made it 14-6 midway through the second quarter. Davarion Barnes blocked the point-after attempt.
The ’Stangs struck twice before going to the locker room. Benjamin Cooper booted a 28-yard field goal, then in the final moments, Follis weaved through the Forest Hill defense for a 21-yard scoring scramble to make it 23-6 at the break.Forest Hill got on the board first in the second half when Hughes sneaked in from a yard out to pull within 23-12.
Follis found Randolph from 7 yards on a deflected pass early in the fourth to make it 30-12, but again, the Patriots answered. Hughes hit Trevion Bass with a 60-yard bomb to make it 30-18. Follis tossed an 8-yard TD to Randolph and Cooper made his fourth of five PAT attempts on the night to cap off the scoring midway through the fourth.
The Mustangs rolled up 189 yards on the ground while holding Forest Hill to only 38 yards on 23 carries. They were also good on third down, converting 10 of 15 times. The Patriots did manage to pass for 231 yards, but Hughes was 15-of-42, and the visitors managed to make only three third-down conversions on 13 tries.
Dontorurean Crosby, Tavis Wilson and Dedrick Hicks each had a sack and Wyatt Clark had a fumble recovery.
The Mustangs won the Class 5A South State championship last season and made it to the state title game. This year’s team could go deep into the postseason, too, Pierson has said, if the players reach their potential.
“If we get rid of the bad stuff and string a little more of the good stuff together, we’ll play a while,” he said.
