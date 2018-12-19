The South Jones High School Bravettes brought home their second state championship in three years from the state dance competition in Jackson on Saturday. The squad beat out 11 other schools to take the title in the “small varsity kick” division. Team members and coaches are, front from left, choreographer Lora Davis, Kelly Biglane, Emily Rivers and sponsor Kelly Tucker; back, choreographer Bailey Davis, Kaylan Cook, Claire Flowers, Morgan Breland, Weslyn Blackwell, Mary Claire Hughes, Susannah Walters, Jillian Scruggs and Payton Morgan. South Jones, which started a dance team in 2011, also won the small varsity kick state title in 2016. “This group of girls is very dedicated,” Tucker said. “They have an amazing work ethic and are very determined.” The state competition is divided into large varsity (15 or more dancers) and small varsity (14 or fewer dancers). They compete in four categories — pom, jazz, kick and hip-hop. The SJ dance team was created to give students another opportunity to earn college scholarships, Tucker said. And that plan has worked. At least five team members made the Touch of Gold dance team at Jones College. The Bravettes perform at pep rallies and football games, and compete in the MHSAA state dance competition each year. The choreographers are Lora Davis with Dance Arts Studio and her daughter Bailey Davis. The girls do volunteer hours in the community, too, Tucker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.