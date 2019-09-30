Each year, it seems as if time is moving in slow motion between February and August, as we all wait eagerly for the return of football season. Whenever it finally arrives, however, time begins to fly.
Five weekends of college football have already come and gone, even though it feels like the season has only just begun. As we enter October, it’s probably time that we take a look at where our state’s Big 3 programs stand midway through the season. To save you all from wondering, let me clarify that I’m doing this in alphabetical order. No sir, you aren’t going to catch me picking favorites here. I might have been born at night, but it wasn’t last night.
Mississippi State
The Bulldogs, it would be fair to say, are slightly behind where they had hoped to be at this point in the season. Transfer quarterback Tommy Stevens looked like the Robin to Joe Moorhead’s Batman in early September, but injuries have opened the door for true freshman Garrett Shrader to insert himself into the conversation of who should be the starter moving forward.
The defense has been up and down almost week-to-week, shutting down Kentucky two weeks ago, but getting torched for 578 total yards at Auburn this past weekend. At 3-2 on the season, the Dawgs are still in a good position to win six or seven games and get a bowl bid. The question is whether they’re willing to settle for that after several years of working their way up the SEC totem pole. With two weeks to prepare for their next game against Tennessee, Moorhead should be feeling a lot of pressure to deliver a win for a fan base that is starting to grow a little restless.
Ole Miss
Just one win below the Dawgs are the Ole Miss Rebels, who have found themselves in a somewhat similar situation coming out of September. Starting quarterback Matt Corral’s rib injury opened the door for true freshman John Rhys Plumlee to take center stage in the last two games. Despite losing, Plumlee showed a lot of grit in his first college start against Alabama, with more than 100 yards rushing and three total touchdowns. The Rebels have the youngest group of starters in the conference, which has resulted in a lot of youthful mistakes in upset losses to Memphis and Cal. There are still winnable games remaining on the Rebels’ schedule, but it appears that they’ll need to rock the boat and pull an upset to reach six wins and get into a bowl game. With Matt Luke’s future with the team already in question, you have to wonder what the mindset of the team will be going forward. Do they lay everything on the line for a shot at six wins and a bowl appearance or do they turn loose their freshman playmakers such as Plumlee, giving them the liberty to make mistakes and build experience for the future?
Southern Miss
For the first time in several years, it appears that Southern Miss has a really good shot to finish the season with more wins than the Dawgs or Rebels. The Golden Eagles lost two road games to Mississippi State and Alabama — which shocked no one — but they just steamrolled UTEP in their conference opener to advance to 3-2 overall. For the first time in their college careers, both Quez Watkins and Jaylond Adams are healthy and making explosive plays for the receiving corps. Speedster De’Michael Harris has been moved to running back to compensate for the loss of Trivenskey Mosley, and he and Kevin Perkins combined for 127 yards on the ground Saturday to go along with Jack Abraham’s 351 through the air.
Though they struggled against SEC offenses, the “Nasty Bunch” will still cause problems for Conference USA opponents. The Eagles now have two weeks to prepare for a home game against the defending C-USA champs. A win over North Texas could set them on the path to contend for their first conference championship since 2011 under Larry Fedora. If that happens, they won’t have a hard time selling drinks at The Rock over the next couple of months.
•
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
