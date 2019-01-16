Mississippi’s only PGA Tour event will have a new date on the calendar — and will be the only event on the schedule for that weekend.
The tournament is scheduled for Sept. 16-22 at the Country Club of Jackson, organizers announced Tuesday. The purse also will increase from $4.4 million to $6.6 million.
Unlike past events, this one will be the only tour event on the calendar for that weekend, likely meaning more golf stars will be able to participate. In addition, the winner of the state’s only PGA event will get an automatic bid to play in the 2020 Masters.
Last year, the World Golf Classic was played the same weekend as Mississippi’s event and most of the world’s top golfers played in it. But with the Jackson event having to play second-fiddle to no other tournament, who knows who might play.
Players such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Jodan Spieth easily could play in the event.
Football tryouts at Jones College
Jones College head football coach Steve Buckley has announced tryouts will be Feb. 21-22 at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
Registration will be at 1 p.m. each day, immediately followed by the tryouts.
Cost is $10 per participant — cash or check only.
Participants must be a high school senior or a college student with remaining junior college eligibility. Players must bring their own cleats and a copy of their current physical.
For more information, go to jcjcathletics.com and click on “Football” or follow the Jones football Twitter page @JCJCBobcatsFB or call 601-477-1158.
Heidelberg’s Jones chosen MACJC Player of the Week
Jones College’s Keyara Jones of Heidelberg has been selected the MACJC Player of the Week.
Jones, a 5-foot-6 redshirt freshman, helped the No. 4 Lady Bobcats to a pair of victories last week.
In an 82-74 win at Bossier Parish Community College (Louisiana), Jones had 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocked shots.
Jones then scored 21 points to help the Lady Bobcats to a 72-71 upset of previously undefeated and fourth-ranked Chipola College (Florida). Jones was 7-of-19 from the floor, 2-of-8 from 3-point range, 5-of-5 from the free throw line, had three rebounds and one assist.
Jones is a transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock.
The Lady Bobcats (9-1) return to MACJC South Division play on tonight (Thursday). The game tips at 5:30 p.m. and will air on www.jcjc.tv.
