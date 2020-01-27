The MHSAA soccer playoffs begin today (Tuesday) and Jones County will be well-represented, with four local teams having earned the right to compete in the first round.
Laurel and West Jones will compete in the 5A boys’ tournament, while South Jones and West Jones will compete in the 5A girls’ tournament.
For the West Jones Mustangs (12-5-2, 5-1), this is familiar territory. Since 2015, the team has reached the playoffs four consecutive times. The Mustangs won seven of their final 10 matches to earn a third consecutive Region 5-5A championship.
The Mustangs’ first-round match will be tonight (Tuesday) at home against the Brookhaven Panthers (7-10-2). West Jones’ last run-in with the Panthers occurred in 2016, resulting in a 1-0 home victory for West Jones. The winner of Tuesday’s match will be pitted against Long Beach or Pascagoula in the second round on Saturday.
The Laurel Tornadoes (9-9-4, 4-2) will make their first postseason appearance since 2016. The Tornadoes finished strong in region play with road wins over South Jones and West Jones to punch their ticket to the 5A tournament. Despite facing numerous obstacles early in the season, head coach Markel Milsap’s team got hot at just the right time, posting a 5-2 record in games played after the holiday break.
Having finished second in Region 5-5A, the Tornadoes will be on the road in the first round tonight against the Forest Hill Patriots (12-1-1). The two teams will meet for the first time, and the winner will earn a spot in Round 2 against Gautier or Picayune.
With more than a decade of consecutive trips to the 5A girls’ tournament, the West Jones Lady Mustangs (15-3-2, 6-0) are entering as a favorite to win the 5A South. The team has not suffered a loss since early December against Class 6A Madison Central, reeling off seven wins and two draws in its last nine matches. The Lady Mustangs came out of region play unscathed, earning their third straight regional championship. As region champs, they get to host their first round match tonight against Forest Hill (7-6). Similarly to the boys’ game, the winner between the Lady Mustangs and Lady Patriots will move on to face either Long Beach or Pascagoula in the second round.
Despite an ongoing battle with injuries that has plagued them all season long, the South Jones Lady Braves (10-6-1, 4-2) still fought their way back into the postseason tournament for the 10th consecutive year.
With several starters unable to play, younger players rose to the occasion down the stretch, helping the team win six of its final eight matches to earn the No. 2 seed in Region 5-5A. The Lady Braves will travel to Brookhaven on tonight for a Round 1 match against Brookhaven (13-6). Their last meeting with the Lady Panthers took place in the previous season, resulting in a commanding 12-0 win for South Jones. The winner of this next match will advance to Round 2 and take on either East Central or Hattiesburg.
