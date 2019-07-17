The Ellisville All-Stars recently won the 2019 8-under Dixie Softball Darlings state championship. The team will travel to Eufaula, Ala., on Saturday, July 27 to play in the 8-under Dixie Softball World Series. Front row, from left, are Anna Eavenson, Adisen Dearman, Natalie Prunera, Skylar Mathney, Abby Benoit, Savannah Bradford, Khloee Staples, Brylee Townsend, Gracie Blackwell, Lexi Delk, Livy Shumock and Marley Townsend. Coaches are Dalton Delk, Aaron Townsend, head coach Tyler Blackwell and Timmy Blackwell. (Submitted photo)
