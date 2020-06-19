“He’s been showing me how to work with my feet and how to catch the ball,” said Jack, who is a student at West Jones Elementary and a player for the Soso Colts. Zach Evans, a running back at Laurel High who graduated in 2006, is now a full-time personal trainer and owner of Build A Body Fitness. He works with clients in their gyms, at his residence and — especially during the COVID-19 shutdown — at various city parks. “More people have become alert about their health now than ever,” he said, adding that he helps clients with nutrition needs as well as workouts. “Looks will come if you take care of the inside.” Jack’s mother Kristen Spinks said she likes what she sees with the progress her son is making with Evans. “He’s learned so much,” she said. “I’m just glad that he’s getting out of the house and off the Xbox. He’s going to be ready for football season. He won’t be going straight from the couch to the field.” At right, Evans works with Jack Spinks, 11, in a recent one-on-one session at Gardiner Park.
