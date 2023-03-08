West Jones’ softball team (6-5) led Stringer for five innings, but two errors in the sixth inning allowed the Red Devils (5-6) to take a late 8-6 lead that was too much for the Lady Mustangs to overcome.
“Stringer is a good team — there’s a reason they have played in back-to-back state championships — but errors are what sunk us today,” West Jones head coach Corey Tolbert said. “Katey (Temple) and Jordan (Dobbs) both pitched a great game; we just couldn’t get it done behind them.”
Stringer’s sixth-inning rally began with two outs and runners on second and third. A pair of fielding errors led to four Red Devil runs and an 8-6 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Mustangs had a chance to tie the game with runners on first and second with one out, but Stringer retired three straight batters to end the game.
The Lady Mustangs started the season 5-1, but have gone 1-4 since with their only win — 3-0 over South Jones.
The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to be on the road Saturday against the Raleigh Lady Lions at 11 a.m., with a second game against Southeast Lauderdale at 1 p.m.
