West Jones’ softball team (6-5) led Stringer for five innings, but two errors in the sixth inning allowed the Red Devils (5-6) to take a late 8-6 lead that was too much for the Lady Mustangs to overcome. 

“Stringer is a good team — there’s a reason they have played in back-to-back state championships — but errors are what sunk us today,” West Jones head coach Corey Tolbert said. “Katey (Temple) and Jordan (Dobbs) both pitched a great game; we just couldn’t get it done behind them.” 

