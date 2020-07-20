A familiar face has taken the reins as head coach of Lady Tartars basketball.
Taylorsville High School announced the hiring of former standout athlete and Taylorsville native Tracey Sullivan as the new head girls’ basketball coach.
Sullivan, who has been in pursuit of this career for quite some time, said the opportunity to lead her hometown team is “a dream come true” that was worth patiently waiting for.
“This has been my passion for a while,” Sullivan said. "It's one reason I went back to school to get my master's. I wanted to be prepared when the job became available. I could have applied at other schools, but deep down I knew I wanted to bring my knowledge of the game back to my hometown. Taylorsville is where it all started for me as a player. I couldn't see myself just completely at home anywhere else right now.”
Sullivan, a member of Taylorsville’s graduating class of 1995, helped lead the Lady Tartars to 2A South State titles in back-to-back seasons (1994-95) alongside her twin sister Stacey Keyes. As a senior, she was nominated to play in the North vs. South Coca-Cola Classic and received numerous awards, including All-Conference, All-District, All-South and All-State honors.
Sullivan went to Jackson State after high school for a year then transferred to Jones College and played her sophomore season for the Lady Bobcats. She then played for two years at William Carey University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in physical education.
As a college senior, she was invited to participate in pro combines, standing out as a GCAC All-Conference selection and Offensive Player of the Year. Later she earned master's and specialist degrees in education from Grand Canyon University.
Of the many who have supported her throughout her journey to pursue this dream, Sullivan said her greatest motivation came from her loving family.
“My mom, (who) passed in 2016, said I would be the next Taylorsville head coach,” Sullivan recalled. ”I know she would have been my biggest supporter.
“My kids as well. I have two daughters who played basketball, and they always wanted me to be their coach at Taylorsville. My kids even said one day I would be, and here I am. I put a lot of thought and prayers into it because I had been on my job since 1999.”
She added, “I first mentioned it to my twin sister Stacey. We laughed it off saying , ‘Well, this is why you racked up all these debts, so you might as well follow your dream!”
The Lady Tartars finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 22-9 overall record and advanced to the 2A state semifinals in their final season under longtime head coach Angela Moore, who retired in the spring.
