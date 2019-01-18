Boxing is returning to Laurel, but in a new venue.
A night of professional and amateur boxing is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the Cameron Center (711 North 10th Ave., Laurel) in what is being billed as the Super Bowl Weekend Brawl II.
Jonathan Foreman of Humble, Texas, will take on Rodriguez Cade of Monroe, Ga., in the main event featuring the heavyweights.
Foreman, 30, has won all five of his professional bouts by knockout, according to boxer.com.
Cade, 29, is 2-3, with two wins by knockout and two losses by knockout.
Undercard bouts will feature Kendall “Black Hercules” Porter, 38, of Heidelberg in his pro debut, and lightweight Luis Acosta, 22, of Houston, Texas. Acosta is 8-0 — seven by technical knockout and one by knockout.
Other bouts are expected to be on the card, but they were not yet listed on promotional material.
The last time boxing came to Laurel was for the Independence Weekend Brawl, which was at the L.T. Ellis Center. Former four-class world champion Roy Jones Jr. attended with a pair of a fighters he was training.
Ringside tickets will be $50 in advance ($55 at the door) and general admission is $25 ($30 at the door).
The fights are being promoted by Bare Knuckle Promotions out of Hattiesburg. To purchase tickets in advance, go to www.bkptv.com.
