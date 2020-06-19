Taylorsville junior baseball standout Karson Evans announced Monday evening that he will be accepting a scholarship offer to play for the University of Houston.
As a 6-foot-2, 205-pound freshman in 2018, Evans recorded a team-best .398 batting average with 34 runs batted in and three home runs, helping to lead the Tartars to a 2A South State championship.
Evans said this is when scouts first began taking an interest in acquiring him.
“Around the end of my ninth-grade season, I started talking to a few schools, and it just went on from there,” Evans said. “Bigger schools started talking to me, and it became kind of a stress. Whenever I committed to UH, it just relieved it. (Now I) can relax.”
Despite losing most of his sophomore season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Evans remained in contact with scouts from each school over the course of the spring.
By mid-June, he was comfortable enough with his decision to announce that Houston was the right fit for him.
“Just knowing that they really wanted me,” Evans said when asked about why he felt this was the right decision. “Just being in a place where you really feel wanted is better than being in a place where you need (the school more than it needs you).”
Though Evans brings a lot to the plate for any offensive lineup, he says Houston is most interested in the things he will be able to offer from behind the plate as a catcher.
“Of course, they want me to be able to hit,” said Evans, “but mostly, they want to make sure I can control the game from behind the plate as a catcher.”
For now, Evans is preparing for the upcoming football season, where he plays linebacker and is the backup quarterback for the team, which is coached by his father Mitch. The multi-sport, rising junior starts at linebacker for the Tartars and aims to help them defend their 2019 MHSAA 2A state football title.
