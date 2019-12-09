Taylorsville overwhelm North Side for second 2A crown in three years
HATTIESBURG — Taylorsville capped off another memorable season in the storied history of its football program with a 49-18 victory over previously unbeaten North Side from the Delta for the 2019 Class 2A state championship.
Despite a rocky start to the game, the Tartars regained their composure and scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter en route to a commanding win.
Head coach Mitch Evans — who owns two championship rings as a Tartars’ quarterback, one as an assistant coach and will soon own his first as the head coach — commended his entire team for being locked in and focused on the task at hand.
“It was a total team effort,” said Evans. “Defensively, we had a great plan, and offensively, we came out and executed.”
North Side came out of the gate strong, forcing a punt on the Tartars’ opening drive and scoring on its first two possessions to take a 12-7 lead into the second quarter. Taylorsville struggled early on offense, with its only touchdown being a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown by junior Tyrese Keyes. In the second quarter, Evans and his staff focused on the running game, a decision that paid dividends.
Three different Tartars — all juniors — scored rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. Travis Keyes scored on a 7-yard run, Jeffery Pittman broke loose for a 30-yard score, and Ty Keyes scrambled for a 13-yard touchdown just before the end of the first half.
The second half was more of the same. Pittman scored twice more on the ground and Travis Keyes earned his second touchdown with a 3-yard carry midway through the fourth. The Gators’ defense that had held its previous 14 opponents to a combined 34 points was torched for 359 yards and six touchdowns. Evans credits that success to hard work by his linemen in the trenches.
"I think we executed at the highest level we've executed since we played Philadelphia," Evans said. "The offensive line was key. They blocked their tails off after we adjusted to (North Side’s) speed."
Perhaps more excited than anyone on the field was junior quarterback Ty Keyes, who was unable to play in last year’s state title game due to an ankle injury suffered in the South State championship win against Bay Springs. Taylorsville lost last year’s state title game to Scott Central, 21-7.
"Knowing I didn't play last year, I wanted to come in with a chip on my shoulder," Keyes said. "I felt like I had something to prove.
Keyes, who won this year's Class 2A Mr. Football Award and Missisisppi’s Gatorade Player of the Year, completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 124 yards and rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Pittman was awarded Most Valuable Player of the game. He rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Travis Keyes finished with 84 yards and two scores.
Saturday’s victory earned Taylorsville its seventh state title, surpassing Weir for fifth place among MHSAA football programs with the most hardware. South Panola and West Point are tied for the most with 11 apiece, Louisville owns nine and Bassfield won eight before consolidating with Prentiss in 2017.
Other state championships played this weekend at the University of Southern Mississippi were:
• Class 1A: Nanih Way 28,
Lumberton 18
• Class 3A: Jefferson Davis Co. 25, Noxubee County 15
• Class 4A: Corinth 55,
Poplarville 21
• Class 5A: West Point 38,
Picayune 26
• Class 6A: Oxford 31,
Oak Grove 21
