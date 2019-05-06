Taylorsville (24-9) scored six runs in the third inning to take a 7-0 lead and never looked back as it defeated Mize 9-6.
The victory sends the Tartars into the best-of-3 South State championship series against St. Joseph Catholic of Madison.
Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Taylorsville. Game 2 will be Friday at 6 in Madison and if a third game is necessary it will be Saturday night at 7 at Taylorsville.
Karson Evans, Kason James and Branson Shapley each had two hits and two RBIs to power the Tartars. Sharpley had a pair of doubles in the win.
Seniors Kenner Todd and Chandler Cline combined to allow six runs on seven hits and they struck out seven Mize batters.
St. Joseph (19-8-1) swept Loyd Star 5-0 and 4-3 to advance to the South State title series. The Bruins have won 12 straight games.
The winner of this series will play the winner of the Calhoun City (27-3) vs. Lake (22-7) series for the Class 2A state championship.
Class 1A
Stringer was scheduled to play Resurrection Catholic on Monday in the deciding third game of the Class 1A third-round playoff series. The game had been scheduled for Saturday, but was rained out.
