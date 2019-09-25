By Brad Crowe
The Taylorsville Tartars (5-0) have dominated their way through the first half of their season schedule.
On Friday, they will take on their toughest challenge yet — a road game against the renowned private-school football powerhouse Jackson Prep (4-1).
“I think they’ll come in with probably the best game plan we’ve faced,” said head coach Mitch Evans. “They’re doing something right over there. It’s going to be a big challenge for us, and we’re looking forward to it.”
The Tartars are undefeated on the season and coming off a dominant 35-0 win over the 2A rival Collins Tigers. The Patriots fell on the road to Heritage Academy in their season-opener, but now have momentum after reeling off four consecutive victories.
Jackson Prep is led by junior running back Matt Jones, who is averaging 109 yards per game with 11 touchdowns.
Taylorsville is led on the ground by junior Jeffery Pittman, who has rushed for 432 yards on 49 carries and has scored seven touchdowns. Junior quarterback Ty Keyes has rushed for 305 yards and scored four touchdowns, but it is high right arm that is most scary for defensive coordinators.
Keyes has completed 82 of 121 passes (68 percent completion percentage) for 1,519 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last week, he became the youngest player in Mississippi high school history to reach 100 career touchdown passes.
Taylorsville and Jackson Prep are two of the winningest programs in state history. The Patriots own the highest all-time winning percentage (86 percent) with 502 wins and 82 losses, and Taylorsville ranks ninth (72.4 percent) with 567 wins to 216 losses. Friday night’s contest will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Taylorsville is looking to stay unbeaten as it heads into Region 5-2A play next week against archrival Bay Springs, which is also 5-0.
The Bulldogs will travel out of state to face Clarke County, Ala., on Friday night at 7. The Bulldogs from Alabama are 1-4 on the season and are in Class 4A in Alabama.
Other area games on Friday night are: Hattiesburg at Wayne County, Stringer at Mount Olive, Florence at Collins, Sylva-Bay at North Delta and Wayne Academy at Bowling Green.
