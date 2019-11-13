For the third consecutive season, the Taylorsville Tartars (11-1, 5-0) and the Collins Tigers (4-7, 2-2) are preparing to go head-to-head in a 2A postseason showdown. Every meeting between the two rivals demands attention from fans, as the Tartars and Tigers have combined for four South State titles and three state championships over the last five years.
Collins struggled early in region play with back-to-back losses to East Marion and Perry Central but finished strong with a 32-13 road win over St. Patrick to earn a spot in the playoffs. They opened postseason with a 48-12 victory over Amite County.
Taylorsville, on the other hand, has been red-hot from start to finish of their region schedule. The Tartars went 5-0 against Region 5-2A opponents and blasted Union by a score of 50-12 in last Friday’s postseason opener. Junior QB Ty Keyes has thrown for 3,200 yards and 39 touchdowns, remaining on pace to shatter former St. Stanislaus QB Myles Brennan’s career passing TDs and career total offense.
