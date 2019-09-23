By Brad Crowe
The Taylorsville Tartars advanced to 5-0 on the season Friday night with a convincing 35-0 road win over the Collins Tigers. A huge first-half performance from junior quarterback Ty Keyes helped the Tartars put the game away early, and in the process, Keyes etched his name into the MHSAA record books with a feat that no other 16-year-old in Mississippi has ever accomplished.
Following a kick return to the Tigers’ 14-yard line, Keyes threw a touchdown pass to Arterious Miller on the first play from scrimmage to give Taylorsville a 7-0 lead. The Tartars’ next two drives ended in similar fashion, with Keyes finding Jabez Griffith and Cedric Beavers for two more touchdown passes in the first quarter.
Keyes finished the game with 15 completions on 18 attempts for 238 yards and four touchdowns. The state record for career touchdown passes is 166, held by former St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan. At his current pace, Keyes could have the opportunity to surpass that number in his senior season.
“He’s just a great player, and everybody knows it at this point,” said head coach Mitch Evans. “It’s a privilege to have him on our team. I’m glad I’m not coaching against him.”
The Tartars’ sixth and final non-region contest will be Friday night on the road against private-school power Jackson Prep.
Bay Springs 36, Pelahatchie 27
The Bay Springs Bulldogs outlasted Pelahatchie Friday night to remain undefeated on the season. The Chiefs scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to capture the lead before halftime, but over four quarters, the Bulldogs pulled away by utilizing their signature rushing attack and forcing turnovers.
Senior quarterback Adrian Cole played efficiently from under center, completing 9 of 15 pass attempts for 107 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Cole also intercepted a pass while playing defensive back.
Running back Ty Jones dominated once again on the ground with 142 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Through five games, the freshman phenom — who recently received a scholarship offer from Mississippi State—has rushed for 632 yards (7.1 yards per carry) with 10 touchdowns.
Now 5-0 on the season, the Bulldogs will travel to Clarke County on Friday for one last tuneup before opening Region 6-2A play at home against Taylorsville on Thursday,
Oct. 3.
Stringer 54, Salem 0
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Parker threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Devils decimated Salem (1-4) on Friday night.
Parker threw a pair of TD passes to Omarrion Bridges.
