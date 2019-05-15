Taylorsville scored five runs in the seventh inning to bust open a close game for an 8-1 win over Calhoun City (29-4) in the first game of the Class 2A championship series.
The Tartars (27-9) can win the state title on Friday.
Chandler Cline had two hits and scored two runs and Aiden Moffett added two hits to lead the Tartars. Walker Gable had two RBIs at the plate and pitched a complete game for the victory. Calhoun City entered the series having won 22 of its last 23 games.
