Marcus Dupree, one of the greatest high school running backs Mississippi has ever produced, was on hand Thursday morning at Sawmill Square Mall as part of the Mississippi Community Transportation Day and free resource fair. Dupree starred at Philadelphia High School in the 1970s before signing to play at the University of Oklahoma. The recruiting of Dupree hit such a fever pitch that iconic Mississippi author Willie Morris chronicled the journey in the book “The Courting of Marcus Dupree.” He also was featured in an ESPN film “The Best That Never Was.”Dupree starred as a freshman at Oklahoma before suffering a brutal knee injury. He played in the United States Football League and had a short stint in the NFL, but never reached the professional potential he showed in his first year at Oklahoma. (Photo by Brad Crowe)
