South Jones bounced back from Saturday’s loss to West Jones in a big way Monday night in Ellisville. A first-inning grand slam by surging sophomore Dylan Causey spurred the Braves to an 11-1 home win over the rival Northeast Jones Tigers.
South Jones head coach Mason Strickland said his main message to the Braves (14-7, 6-0 Region 5-5A) entering Monday’s contest was to start strong and finish even stronger, having taken their foot off the gas just a little too early on Saturday, when they allowed a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning to slip through their fingers.
“I wanted to see them fight from the beginning to the end,” Strickland said. “That’s what we preach every single day at practice. We want to see our guys compete from the first inning through the seventh, and that’s what they did (Monday).”
The Tigers (16-5, 4-2 Region 5-4A) drew first blood in the top of the first, with sophomore Kaden Padgett scoring on a sacrifice fly hit to left field by senior Peyton Perdue. The Braves responded quickly, however, loading the bases in the bottom of the first and setting the stage for Causey to steal the show with a four-bagger that just might still be airborne.
The four-RBI blast was the second of Causey’s young career, having hit his first grand slam as a freshman against West Jones. He fell behind in the count, then fouled off five straight pitches before turning the tide with a moonshot over the left-field fence.
“I got behind 0-2 and kind of put myself in a hole,” Causey recalled. “Luckily, I was able to fight off some hard pitches after that. I got a pitch that I liked over the plate, and I put it over the wall.”
“He’s seeing the ball really well right now, and his confidence is really high,” Strickland said of Causey. “And a lot of these other guys are feeding off of it. I think we’ve scored six or more runs in nine of our last 10 wins, and that’s really what we want. It gives our pitchers a chance to breathe a little bit.”
The Tigers struggled to find success at the plate throughout the rest of the evening. South Jones sophomore Cayden Kinmon took the mound in the second inning and pitched four scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing only one hit.
Meanwhile, the Braves continued pouring it on, scoring runs in all but one inning. Causey tacked on another RBI in the fifth to finish 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs. With three home runs to his credit in the past two weeks, Causey credited his recent success to perseverance after a slow start to his sophomore season.
“I’m really just trusting my coaches and the work I put in at practice with my teammates,” he said. “I started out the year pretty slow, but we’ve all been playing a lot better lately. I’m just going out there every night and trying to do my job the best I can.”
Fellow sophomore Cambridge McDaniel (1-for-2) and senior Hunter Robinson (1-for-4) both added an RBI and a run as the Braves slowly but surely pulled away for the big win.
Fittingly so, Causey’s second run of the night ended the game by way of the mercy rule, but not in the same exciting fashion as his first. A balk was called by the umpire in the bottom sixth, allowing Causey to advance home from third base for the Braves’ 11th run to seal the win.
Freshman Logan Langley was the winning pitcher, striking out one while allowing two hits and a run.
The Braves carried Monday’s momentum back into region play on Tuesday, battling their way to a 6-4 road win over Hattiesburg to remain atop the Region 5-5A standings. They’ll host Hattiesburg in a rematch on Thursday (today) at 7 p.m., and Strickland said he’ll be looking for the same energy and intensity that led them to two straight wins this week.
“They’re a good ballclub, and they’re really well-coached,” he said. “We beat them 12-6 earlier this year, but I thought we got away with a few mistakes. We’re expecting another tough challenge, so we just have to come out here and compete our tails off.”
NEJ bounced back from Monday’s loss with a 10-0 win at home over Stringer on Tuesday. They’ll travel to Waynesboro today (Thursday) for a 7 p.m. showdown with Wayne County before returning to region play next week in a series against Newton County.
