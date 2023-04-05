South Jones bounced back from Saturday’s loss to West Jones in a big way Monday night in Ellisville. A first-inning grand slam by surging sophomore Dylan Causey spurred the Braves to an 11-1 home win over the rival Northeast Jones Tigers. 

South Jones head coach Mason Strickland said his main message to the Braves (14-7, 6-0 Region 5-5A) entering Monday’s contest was to start strong and finish even stronger, having taken their foot off the gas just a little too early on Saturday, when they allowed a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning to slip through their fingers. 

