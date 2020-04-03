Many of my most enjoyable moments over the past couple of weeks of social distancing have come from reminiscing about great memories with fellow sports fans. We’ve rewatched timeless classics, such as the first meeting between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in 1979 and the iconic 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC. I even rewatched highlights of Southern Miss’ upset victory over No. 9 ranked TCU, a game I attended with my dad and brother in 2003. What a time that was for football in the Pine Belt.
One particular topic recently became popular among local fans on social media. Many pondered the question, “What is the greatest high school football game you’ve ever attended?” I’ve thoroughly enjoyed reading everyone’s favorite tales, ranging from the 1970s all the way to the fall of 2019.
One of many great things about sports is that we all can have different answers — and all be correct. Our memories are shaped by our perspective and the impact each experience has on us.
I consider myself one of the luckiest men in the world to have a job that’s allowed me to experience so many incredible moments in local sports. I’ve followed Mississippi high school football for about 20 years, nine of which I’ve spent on the sidelines as a writer and photographer. There was just no way I could narrow all of those memories down to one. Where’s the fun in that? Instead, I’d like to share five of my favorites that many of you just might remember.
2017
Taylorsville 42,
Bay Springs 40
The 2017 season was my first experience with 2A football. I had heard stories of how competitive the class was, but it was difficult to fully grasp until I finally saw it for myself.
The Tartars entered the matchup with a 5-1 record behind the extraordinary play of a 14-year-old freshman quarterback named Ty Keyes. Though the Bulldogs were sitting at 3-3, they were laser-focused on defending a two-game winning streak over their Smith County rival.
The clash that resulted was unforgettable. Keyes delivered his most brilliant performance yet, completing 73 percent of his pass attempts for 399 yards and four touchdowns. Trailing 39-26 early in the fourth quarter, sophomore quarterback Adrian Cole and the Bulldogs roared back, recovering a late onside kick and scoring to claim a 40-39 advantage with just under a minute remaining.
With their backs against the wall, Taylorsville’s freshman phenom led the Tartars down the field to set up a last-second 37-yard field goal by Kenner Todd to win the ballgame.
“Keyes ain’t no ninth-grader anymore,” former Tartars head coach Chuck Robertson said.
And he was right. That night’s memorable performance was one of many to be given by Keyes, who is now a highly recruited 4-star prospect preparing for his final season at Taylorsville.
2014
Brandon 44,
Meridian 42
When the Meridian Wildcats are hot, there aren’t many high school atmospheres that can match that of Ray Stadium, built 83 years ago to house 14,000 fans. My most memorable experience there came in 2014, when I witnessed the greatest high school quarterback dual I have ever seen.
Under center for the Wildcats that night was an exceptional dual-threat athlete named Jamarius “J’Mar” Smith, who would go on to college and become the starting quarterback for Louisiana Tech. Calling the shots for the Bulldogs was some kid named Gardner Minshew. Probably never heard of him, right?
Smith and Minshew went blow for blow like heavyweight fighters for a full 48 minutes. Together, they accounted for more than 900 yards of offense and nine touchdowns. I hope the scoreboard operator didn’t have arthritis because the two gunslingers sure put him to work.
Brandon earned a hard-fought road win that night with a field goal at the final buzzer. I wrote that evening that Minshew was the greatest pocket passer I had ever seen on the high-school level. Now, six years later, he’s preparing to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars into the 2020 season as a fan-favorite starting quarterback.
2003
West Jones 23,
Wayne County 15
No rivalry in all of sports has played a larger role in my life than Wayne vs. West. The Mustangs and War Eagles have played one another 22 times since 2003, and I’ve been in attendance at all but two of them.
If you ask most fans from Waynesboro and Soso, their most memorable matchup came in 2003, when head coach Scott Pierson and the Mustangs upset the defending state champion in Waynesboro in front of 15,000 fans.
I don’t think I’ve experienced this type of atmosphere at any other high school event I’ve ever attended. The bleachers were so tightly packed that fans climbed onto the concession stands to get a view of the game from the northern corners of the stadium. Even former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove was in attendance for what was hyped up as the must-see matchup in the Magnolia State.
The game certainly lived up to the hype. To this day, the rivalry is revered as one of the best the MHSAA has to offer.
2015
Hattiesburg 34, Laurel 32
I will forever remember this chapter in the Lil’ Brown Jug rivalry for having the most unbelievable ending I’ve ever seen. How unbelievable? Well, the Tigers trailed the Tornadoes 32-6 with just four minutes remaining in the contest. When the clock hit zero, the Tigers were hoisting the trophy in celebration of a 34-32 comeback victory over the defending 5A state champions.
How is that possible? Ask Julian Conner, the then-junior quarterback who threw four long touchdown passes to favorite target Jordan Murphy, who was all but unstoppable when his team needed him the most.
Laurel used the early loss as motivation that year, surging into the playoffs to get revenge over Hattiesburg with a 34-10 playoff victory. That first meeting in August, however, will always live in my memory as the ultimate reminder that you have to play until the final whistle.
2015
Wayne County 45,
Oxford 41
The 2015 5A state title game between Oxford and Wayne County played out as if it had been scripted by the finest directors in Hollywood. The outcome seemed to be more than just the War Eagles’ first state crown in nearly a decade. For many reasons, it was poetic justice.
The Chargers were the overwhelming favorites, having won the 5A North title three seasons in a row. In the final season of his 22-year tenure with Oxford, head coach Johnny Hill had built a masterpiece of an offense, led by Jack Abraham (currently the starting quarterback for Southern Miss) and D.K. Metcalf (now playing wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks). One year earlier, Hill's team fell to Laurel in the Class 5A state championship game at Mississippi State in a game that came down to the final seconds.
Coach Hill’s final opportunity to win the state title was played just miles from their home stadium at Ole Miss, giving the Chargers a huge home-field advantage.
The War Eagles had lost three games that season, but they got hot at the right time and dominated their way through the playoffs to earn their first 5A South State title in five years. On a night that many expected to see Coach Hill ride off into retirement on a white horse with a golden ball in his hand, Wayne County reasserted itself as a titan of Mississippi football.
The show was stolen by senior running back Freddy Jordan, who was on a mission to prove he could compete with the best. "Fast Freddy" rushed for 190 yards on 31 carries and had three catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns. The game-winning touchdown was scored by Benito Jones, a 4-star defensive tackle. Jones, who would go on to play four years with the Ole Miss Rebels, won his first game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on a play called "Ole Miss," which called for him to line up at tight end and catch a play-action pass near the corner of the end zone.
Abraham broke his collarbone diving for the pylon with just seconds remaining on the clock, but he was ruled out of bounds at the 1-yard line. On the final play, Wayne County’s Zabryan Jackson dragged Metcalf to the ground just inches short of the goal line to seal the Chargers’ fate and bring Waynesboro its fourth state title in 14 years.
If I sat down with a pen and paper, I doubt that I could come up with a more poetic script than what actually unfolded on the field that evening.
•
Brad Crowe is sports editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at sports@leader-call.com.
