For the first time since Aug. 31, my column will not be solely about predictions.
OK, who am I kidding? I have to make predictions. It’s bowl season baby!!
In years past, I have predicted the outcome of every bowl game, but this year will NOT be the same.
I am going to give you my predictions for the Magnolia State’s Big 3 … wait, I will give my predictions for Mississippi State and USM because Old Miss won’t win or lose its bowl game because they will be up in the northern part of the state chilling with new head coach Lame Kitten, watching everyone else play.
But another Mississippi team — the third of this year’s Big 3 — will play first, today (Saturday) at 11 a.m. in the Celebration Bowl. Alcorn State is often overlooked, but the team has won the last six Southwestern Athletic Conference championships and that speaks volumes of a program that two decades ago was on life support. For my good friend Capt. Earl Reed at the Laurel Police Department, I'm going with the Braves.
Also, I will provide predictions for each of the SEC’s other bowl matchups.
So, let’s start with (we will go in order of when the games will be played) Texas A&M facing former Big 12 and Southwestern Conference foe Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN.
Both teams have been up-and-down most of the season, but this comes down to the Aggies’ rush defense (129 yards per game) against Pokes running back Chuba Hubbard, who is 64 yards shy of 2,000 rushing yards on the season. Coin flip … give me the Pokes.
The next game is LSU playing Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal game on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
I’m not going into any details on this one. I pick LSU.
On Dec. 30, there are a pair of SEC bowl games.
Miss. State faces Louisville in the Music City Bowl at 3 p.m. on ESPN, while in the Orange Bowl, Florida will take on Virginia at 7 to cap off a day of SEC-ACC matchups.
We could get a letdown from State, but I’m picking the SEC to pick up the “W” in both of these games.
On Dec. 31 (my birthday), Kentucky is scheduled to face Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on ESPN at 11 a.m.
I have to go with my initial instincts with this one. The Wildcats will have the best player on the field, quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (a converted wide receiver), but I just think the Hokies and their defense will be too much for Bowden and the Cats to overcome. I’ll do the Hokie-pokey here.
A trio of SEC games greets us on the first day of 2020 as Alabama plays Michigan, Auburn faces Minnesota and Georgia tangles with the Bears of Baylor.
I have been told by a source VERY close to the Alabama program that the Tide will be out to make a statement against Michigan. And I believe it. Bama rolls to a four-touchdown win in this one.
The other two games could be much harder to forecast.
Auburn knocked off Bama in the Iron Bowl and could be out of focus (if this game were played this weekend), but since it is not, I like the Tigers and their defensive front to be able to do enough to stop the boat from rowing for the Gophers.
After watching Georgia get dismantled by LSU in the SEC championship game, I am not sure if the Dawgs can handle the Baylor Bears.
The Dawgs and Bears both blew their chances of making the CFP after losing in their conference title games, but I believe that Georgia will still be seething after its humiliating loss to LSU and will bounce back by bouncing the Bears.
On Jan. 2, Indiana and Tennessee will meet at 6 p.m. on ESPN in the Gator Bowl in an intriguing — and tough to pick — matchup.
There is as big of a difference in Tennessee and Indiana football tradition as there is in Indiana and Tennessee basketball tradition.
This will be the Hoosiers 12th bowl game, while the Vols will be appearing in their 53rd. Both are playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
I don’t have any solid words on why I am going to go the way that I am in this one — I’ll take the Hoosiers.
That leaves us with the Armed Forces Bowl on Jan. 4, when former conference rivals Southern Miss and Tulane meet in a 10:30 a.m. matchup on ESPN.
The “Battle for the Bell” has been at stake when the Eagles and Green Wave have met in their previous 29 encounters.
The “bell” could again be on the line when the two meet in Forth Worth, Texas, to renew a rivalry that hasn’t been played since 2009.
USM maintains a 23-7 lead in the series history, but if the bell is put up for grabs in this one, then expect the Wave to bring it.
Tulane is led by former LSU quarterback Justin McMillan, who leads the Wave in passing and rushing yards. The Eagles are led under center by Oxford product Jack Abraham, who has thrown for 3,329 yards but has 15 interceptions to just 18 touchdowns.
Tulane’s offensive numbers are slightly better than USM's, while the Eagles' defensive numbers are slightly better than the Wave’s.
It’s bowl season and anything can happen. But with the bell likely on the line, I like the Wave to pull off the upset and take the bell back to the Crescent City.
Well, once these games are all played, that will leave us with just the CFP National Championship Game to predict for this 150th anniversary season of college football. And that means the next two weeks I get to write columns that don’t include college football predictions.
See you next week … and boy do I have a story to tell you …
Guru Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.
