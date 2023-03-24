For this to be a new beginning, everything seems all too familiar. This week, I was blessed with the opportunity to return home, where I began my career as a sports editor in 2019, for a chance to take care of some unfinished business in the Free State of Jones.
To those who may not know me, I’m glad you’re here because it means the Leader-Call’s audience has continued to grow. To briefly introduce myself, I’m a Waynesboro native who grew up being captivated and inspired by all the magic that takes place throughout our local sports scene. I entered journalism for the opportunity to shine an even brighter light on the incredible feats our student-athletes accomplish, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to pick up where I left off and continue carrying that torch for our communities.
To those who do remember me, I look forward to crossing paths with you all again soon. There are so many incredible stories still to be told, and we’re going to have a lot of fun celebrating them together in the days ahead. For now, I’d like to share a little of my own story and the two-year journey that led me right back to Laurel.
In a sense, I feel like the Guy Fieri of Pine Belt athletics. I’ve had the privilege of covering sports in at least 10 different counties throughout the past decade, three of which were added to the list during my time away from the Leader-Call.
My first year away was spent not far away at all, covering sports for the Greene County Herald and the Richton Dispatch. In Perry County, I got to experience one of the most special small-town rivalries I’ve ever been a part of between Richton and Perry Central. Seemingly hidden in a sea of pines, Richton and New Augusta prove to be much more than what meets the eye when the Bulldogs and Rebels clash, particularly on fall Friday nights.
In Leakesville, where baseball and softball are king and queen, I got to be an honorary member of one of the most welcoming and supportive communities one could ever hope to find. Although they show tremendous support for all of their programs, I always felt their light shined brightest in the spring, where the sounds of jam-packed bleachers and the smell of charcoal burning on patios surrounding the outfield walls create an unforgettable game day experience.
I spent the past year just off of U.S. 98 West in Columbia, where excellence in athletics is more of a norm than an outlier. As sports editor for the Columbian-Progress, I experienced the magic of an opening kickoff at the recently renovated Gardner Stadium, where a statue of the late, great Walter Payton seemingly stiff-arms the sun as it sets just east of the main gate. Payton’s legacy is celebrated not only with monuments, but with continued success from generations of athletes in Marion County who have constantly raised the bar for what it means to truly be great at what you love to do. I was welcomed there with open arms, and my farewell was met with more support and well-wishes than I could’ve ever hoped to receive. For that, I’ll always be grateful, and I’ll continue to sing their praises any time I get the chance.
All of the stops in my journey, not just over the past couple years but over the past decade, have taught me many different things. I’ve learned that oftentimes the greatest stories come from the most unlikely of places and circumstances, and I’ve learned that any sports program can soar as high as its community is willing to lift it. It’s the people who matter most, and that’s what ultimately drew me back to Laurel.
Many of you are friends and even family, and the communities throughout Wayne, Jones, Jasper and Smith counties helped mold me into the person I am today. Doing what you love for a living is an incredible feeling, but doing it for the people you care about most just makes it even more special.
I’m thrilled to be back, and I can’t wait to brag on our local schools and students for all the achievements that are surely soon to come. I can’t wait to catch up with you all whenever we meet again on local fields, and I hope you’ll enjoy the coverage as much as I’ll thoroughly enjoy bringing it to you.
Email Sports Editor Brad Crowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.