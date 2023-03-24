For this to be a new beginning, everything seems all too familiar. This week, I was blessed with the opportunity to return home, where I began my career as a sports editor in 2019, for a chance to take care of some unfinished business in the Free State of Jones. 

To those who may not know me, I’m glad you’re here because it means the Leader-Call’s audience has continued to grow. To briefly introduce myself, I’m a Waynesboro native who grew up being captivated and inspired by all the magic that takes place throughout our local sports scene. I entered journalism for the opportunity to shine an even brighter light on the incredible feats our student-athletes accomplish, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to pick up where I left off and continue carrying that torch for our communities. 

