LL-C Battle for the Belt on the line for unbeaten Mustangs, one-loss Naders
•
In the gold corner with a record of 6 wins and 1 loss with no ties, reigning Laurel Leader-Call Battle for the Belt champion, ladies and gentlemen, The Laurel Golden Tornadooooooeeeeessssss….
And in the green corner, with a record of 7 wins and no losses or ties, the reigning Class 5A South State champions, ladies and gentlemen, the West Jones Mustannnnnggggggssss…..
These two Jones County heavyweights — among the top tier in Class 5A football in Mississippi — will go round-for-round on Friday night at 7 at West Jones with not only the coveted LL-C championship belt at stake, but the winner will be in the driver’s seat for the Region 3-5A championship.
These two schools have won every LL-C belt since its inception in 2013 with Laurel winning five times and West Jones once.
Before practice on Tuesday, Laurel head coach Todd Breland gave a devotion to his team about the time Jesus walked on water and called Peter out of the boat. “Regardless of all the things going on around him, he was going to be all right as long as he stayed focused on Jesus,” Breland told them.
Laurel has faced its own storms over the past couple weeks, having to play two football games in a span of four days due to weather conditions. The players remained focused and came away with wins in both contests. Breland stressed to them that the waves will continue to get even bigger throughout the second half of the season, starting this Friday when they take on an undefeated Mustangs team.
“We’re about to play a really good football team,” Breland said. “There are going to be highs and there are going to be lows; that’s just how the game works. But no matter what happens, we have to stay focused and stay together in order to achieve our goals.”
Laurel’s lone loss came by one point to Wayne County in double-overtime in September.
Though their record is still spotless, head coach Scott Pierson and the Mustangs have faced troubled waters recently as well. Two weeks ago, weather conditions forced them to play a road game against South Jones on a Saturday morning. Then, six days later, they played through a downpour to defeat Forest Hill at home. This week, they will face their biggest challenge yet, hosting a Tornadoes’ squad that Pierson says is always a major threat.
“It’s your typical Laurel football team,” said Pierson. “They’re well-coached, they run to the football defensively, and on offense, they have a lot of playmakers. Xavier (Evans) is dangerous with the ball in his hands. He can hurt you throwing the ball or running the ball. It’s exactly the caliber of team I expect to see when we play them each year.”
Laurel currently leads the all-time series against West Jones 19-16, having won seven of the last 10 matchups. The last time they faced off at West Jones, the Mustangs came away with a 17-7 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.